Michigan teen pleads guilty to fatal school shooting

Pontiac, MI (WOAY) – 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, in last year’s Oxford High School shooting, which resulted in four dead and several injured.

Chief assistant prosecutor David Williams states there were “no plea deals, no reductions, and no agreements regarding sentencing.”

The investigation focused primarily on Crumbley’s home life and his parents’ role in the crime.

A teacher reported seeing a note on his desk, “a drawing of a semi-automatic handgun pointing at the words, ‘The thoughts won’t stop, help me.’ In another section of the note was a drawing of a bullet with the following words above that bullet, ‘Blood everywhere.'”

The school called his parents regarding the incident. They stated they’d get their son counseling but did not take him home. Crumbley allegedly used his father’s semi-automatic handgun to carry out the attack.

He will return to court on February 9 and officials will schedule a sentencing hearing to follow at a later date.

Related