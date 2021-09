Governor Justice Awards “Do It For Babydog” Winners!

FULL LIST OF “DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS

SEPT. 9, 2021 Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Kamryn Daniels, Morgantown

Jacob Dodd, Salem

Sierra Honaker, Alderson

Hannah McIntire, Worthington

Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

Karen Hoffert, Fairmont

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Tammy O’Brien, Ronceverte

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Kim Sellard, Huntington

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Jason Crayton, Clarksburg

Bernard E. McKinney, Sophia

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Rebecca Hare, Charles Town

Cheryl Lowther, Lost Creek

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Shannon Hahn, Lost River

Angela Smallwood, Flemington

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Michael Laing, Martinsburg

Jonathan Nicol, Charleston

Paula O’Neil, Seneca Rocks

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Geoffrey Cook, Fairmont

Robert Kelly, Cool Ridge

Noah Thompson, Eleanor

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Jane Ambrose, Parkersburg

Rod Cummings, Alum Creek

Jasmine Reynolds, Wheeling

Kelly Richardson, Charleston

Lisa Wellman, Fort Gay “DO IT FOR BABYDOG” SWEEPSTAKES INFO Vaccinated West Virginians have four more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.



All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners. *Those who previously registered for Round 1 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 2* CLICK TO REGISTER Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 12, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced next Thursday, Sept. 16.



Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Thursday through Oct. 7.



Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older.



All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.