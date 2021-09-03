Detroit Man gets Federal Prison for Drug Sale to Informant in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Detroit, Michigan man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.

According to court documents, Calvin Allen, 44, sold oxycodone to a confidential informant on November 11, 2017. The drug sale occurred in Allen’s vehicle in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Oak Hill.

Acting United States Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Alex Hamner handled the prosecution.

