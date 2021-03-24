1,000 first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine distributed at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County health organizations continue their efforts to vaccinate the community against COVID-19.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Wednesday. There were 1,000 shots available at Wednesday’s clinic, with Thursday and Friday also being popular days for mass vaccinations.

“We’re just glad to get 1,000 shots a day out,” said Access Health Nurse Steve Mooney. “This week, hopefully if we get all of our shots out, if people will come, [we’ll have] about 3,000 or more shots to give over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”

Wednesday’s clinic was a drive-up, with those ages 16 and up eligible to receive a shot.