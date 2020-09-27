1 killed, 3 injured in stabbing attack at West Virginia home

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A stabbing attack at a southern West Virginia home left one man dead, three injured and one arrested, authorities said.
Eric Bent, 31, was charged with second-degree murder and three counts of malicious wounding in Saturday morning’s attack, Mercer County Sheriff’s Cpl. M.S. Horn told the
Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Horn said all five men were at a home that belonged to one of the victims.
“From what I can gather an altercation took place over drugs,” Horn said. “He (Bent) then stabbed four people.”
Freddie O’dell, 57, of Princeton, was killed, Horn said. Horn said after the attack, Bent tried to flee in a vehicle, but crashed and then fled on foot before eventually surrendering.
Horn said one stabbing victim was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center and the others were treated at a local hospital. All were expected to survive, he said.
Bent was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney.
